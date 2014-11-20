Canyon Crest Academy lifts lockdown after online threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Authorities locked down Canyon Crest Academy after school officials reported receiving an online threat, police said.

San Diego police told Fox5 the school at 5951 E. Village Center Loop Road was placed on lock down at 3 p.m. after a message was posted online threatening a shooting.

Investigators said the threatening message was similar to one received by Torrey Pines High School officials earlier in the day.

Within 30 minutes of the lock down, police allowed students and faculty to leave the property, according to a witness.

Several SDPD patrol cars were outside the school investigating the incident.

No other information was immediately available.

RELATED STORIES: