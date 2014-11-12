× Apartment fire leaves 4 homeless

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An apartment fire in a neighborhood near the El Camino North mall left a family of four in need of interim lodging Wednesday and caused an estimated $110,000 worth of damage.

The non-injury blaze in the 2000 block of Via Esmarca in Oceanside erupted shortly after 4 a.m. The residents were able to escape safely along with their dog prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

Firefighters had the flames under control within 15 minutes.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — two adults and two children — arrange for a place to stay.

Investigators set the monetary losses at $80,000 to the structure and $30,000 to contents. The cause of the fire was under investigation.