‘Bearded Bandit’ may have shaved face in latest heist

VISTA, Calif. – A clean shaven man believed to be the “Bearded Bandit” robbed a Chase Bank in Vista Thursday morning.

FBI agents and San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the robber, who was wearing a light Panama style hat, handed a demand note to the teller at Chase Bank at 985 East Vista Way at 9:55 a.m. The note claimed to have a gun, but none was seen, according to FBI spokeswoman Emily Yeh.

FBI agents said the man in Thursday’s robbery was similar to two other bank robberies in October. The Bearded Bandit is believed to be responsible for the October 15 robbery of a Chase Bank at 1641 South Melrose Drive in Vista and on October 7 at Wells Fargo Bank at 685 Saturn Boulevard.

In all three robberies, the man wore a long-sleeved, buttoned-down shirt and long pants and used a demand note threatening to have a weapon, although a weapon was not seen and no one was injured.

The Bearded Bandit is described as a white man between 25 and 35 years old and between 5-feet 7-inches and 5-feet 10-inches tall. He has short brown hair with a receding hairline at the front.

The serial bank robber has changed his facial hair from a goatee, full brown beard to a clean shaven face.

Anyone with information on the Bearded Bandit should contact the FBI.