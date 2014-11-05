Five new mayors elected in San Diego County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Voters elected five new mayors in San Diego County.

Chula Vista’s current mayor Cheryl Cox termed out and will be replaced by Chula Vista City Councilwoman Mary Salas. She beat out Jerry Rindone with 52 percent of the vote. Salas represented the 79th Assembly District from 2006 to 2010. In 2012, she was elected to city council, a position she previously held from 1996 to 2004.

Bill Wells won his bid to be elected for mayor in El Cajon. He was appointed to the office last Novemeber after longtime Mayor Mark Lewis resigned.

Imperial Beach’s election for mayor was the closest race in San Diego County. Jim Janney appears to have won re-election as mayor by 33 votes.

In Escondido, Mayor Sam Abed easily won re-election by getting more than 60 percent of votes against his two challengers.

Encinitas will have its first directly elected mayor in its history. Kristin Gaspar won handily last night with 48 percent of the vote.