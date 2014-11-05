Conference showcases San Diego as bicycle tourism destination
SAN DIEGO — The four-day National Bicycle Tourism Conference will get underway at the Bahia Hotel Wednesday with workshops and lectures on staging safe and successful bicycling events.
This year’s conference — hosted by the Bicycle Tour Network, the League of American Bicyclists and People for Bikes — will showcase San Diego as a bike-friendly city and focus on ways to connect tourism and cycling, according to event organizers.
Marketing to women and casual urban cyclists will also be key points. Throughout the conference, advocates, industry officials and travel and tourism experts will present the latest data, tools and techniques.
People for Bikes’ Executive Director Tim Blumenthal is scheduled to give the opening speech, entitled “Bicycling 20/20: Increasing Rider Engagement; Growing Our Business.”
Organizers said other scheduled speakers include Velo Quebec President Susan Lareau, who will speak about bicycle tourism, and closing remarks by League of American Bicyclists President Andy Clarke.
Also on the conference’s agenda are an interactive panel on attracting women to bicycle tourism; talks on trends in bike travel and the role of bike share programs in urban bicycle tourism; a presentation by New Belgium Brewing’s Marketing Director on beer’s contribution to the bicycle tourism industry; and an event jersey contest.
Prior to the conference’s kickoff, the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition will lead a 5-mile tour of the Bayshore Bikeway in Coronado.
The ride was designed to highlight the local progress toward creating a safer and more appealing place for bicycling tourists and residents, organizers said. Coronado was among the 60 communities designated as bicycle-friendly by the League of American Bicyclists.
2 comments
gomez
San Diego a cycling destination? We’ve got the weather covered hands-down, but city leadership fails to devote the energy to make us a true cycling destination. How about devoting resources to make us what we can be vice lean on the backs of community organizers to make it happen for San Dawg? I believe our vision is obscured by top-shelf events that create a weekend tidal wave of tourism cash vice recognizing the benefit of a steady stream of support. Unfortunately, this requires infrastructure (and environmental) support to make it all happen and the City’s backbone slips a disc here…
chris
I don’t understand how they can promote San Diego as a bicycle destination when the city has been on a county wide trail closing mission!!!!! Several trails at mission trails shut down, bunch of trails in PQ shut down, cuyamaca closed and torn down just to name a few of the major closures. San Diego would benefit from adding to these existing trail systems instead of closing em
