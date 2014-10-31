I-5 lanes reopen 13 hours after crane accident in San Clemente
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — All lanes on Interstate 5 in San Clemente were reopened early Friday about 13 hours after a crane toppled and caused a massive traffic jam.
The California Highway Patrol reopened all lanes at 3:50 a.m.
The crane overturned at about 3 p.m. Thursday when it hit a concrete barrier near Pico Avenue. It leaked a large amount of hydraulic fluid, complicating the cleanup.
Northbound traffic was backed up all the way to Oceanside for hours.
Etime Soy
How come our public servants, the CHP and CAL TRANS can not or will not clear these accidents within 10 to 20 minutes? Expedite a crane to the area that can safely lift the fallen crane, lift it out of way while crews soak up and mop up spilled diesel and hydraulic fuel/oil. While news crews carefully record the whole event from which people who caused this accident can learn why and work towards preventing it again. Make them pay for crane removal. Make CHP and CAL TRANS reimburse the inconvenienced tax payers for failure to clear this tax payer financed thorough fare within 15 minutes. Make them pay from their own collective pockets for milking the job. No on was injured or seriously hurt, get on with it, both groups of collective bargainers usually send five times the necessary crew, so many that they could have collectively muscled the crane out of the way and cleared the traffic jam in 5 minutes, not 13 hours. How much overtime did this cost the tax payers, besides the inconvenience?
