× I-5 lanes reopen 13 hours after crane accident in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — All lanes on Interstate 5 in San Clemente were reopened early Friday about 13 hours after a crane toppled and caused a massive traffic jam.

The California Highway Patrol reopened all lanes at 3:50 a.m.

The crane overturned at about 3 p.m. Thursday when it hit a concrete barrier near Pico Avenue. It leaked a large amount of hydraulic fluid, complicating the cleanup.

Northbound traffic was backed up all the way to Oceanside for hours.