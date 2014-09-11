Bail for North Park assault suspect raised to $5M

The judge ordered bail for David Angelo Drake II of San Diego increased from $855,000 to $5 million.
Prosecutors told the judge that Drake attacked seven women in the North Park neighborhood between April 30 and Aug. 28.
The charges against Drake include multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted sexual assault, battery causing serious injury and sexual assault with a foreign object.
On Aug, 28, a woman was knocked to the ground and punched in the face around 11:30 p.m. in an alley off the 3900 block of Idaho Street. The assailant ran off when the victim screamed and several witnesses came to her aid.
That night, a roadside surveillance camera captured pictures of a potential suspect in the assault series. The images were made public, prompting the tip that led to Drake's arrest, police said.
On July 20, a woman was attacked from behind and knocked out in the 2900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
About 1 a.m. June 24, a woman was jumped from behind while walking on Lincoln Avenue, near Oregon Street. The attacker tackled her and pummeled her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.
Defense attorney Dan Greene said Drake has no criminal record and is “scared'' after being arrested.
“He's never been in trouble before, he's never been in a jail cell before,'' Greene said of Drake.
The attorney noted possible identification issues in the case.
Drake is charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, sexual penetration by force and a single count of robbery.
He will be back in court Tuesday for a bail review.
3 comments
AJ
if he’s guilty let him rot with the other scum… one less creeper out there…
and makes the streets a little safer…
message to the women who’ve dated this guy. you guys are sooooo guilible
it’s obvious you’re blind. bought into the slick talking wanna be pimp persona…
the writing was literally on the wall… his ‘facebook’ wall…. lol
count your blessings …you got lucky… those other women weren’t…
Robert
In the beginning it was a Hispanic with braces, none of these women can ID Drake, are the Cops just making an arrest should the citizens won’t be upset? I see the tax payers getting ready to pay off another worthless lawsuit.
RJ
This young man has been tried in the media and I feel very sorry for him. He does not fit the profile or the composite sketch. What FACTUAL evidence do they have in this case so substantial as to convict this young man without a trial. I hope that the community will come together to help him.
Comments are closed.