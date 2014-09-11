Bail for North Park assault suspect raised to $5M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 23-year-old man accused of carrying out a number of sexual assaults on women in North Park over the past three months pleaded not guilty Thursday to 18 felony charges.

The judge ordered bail for David Angelo Drake II of San Diego increased from $855,000 to $5 million.

Prosecutors told the judge that Drake attacked seven women in the North Park neighborhood between April 30 and Aug. 28.

The charges against Drake include multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted sexual assault, battery causing serious injury and sexual assault with a foreign object.

On Aug, 28, a woman was knocked to the ground and punched in the face around 11:30 p.m. in an alley off the 3900 block of Idaho Street. The assailant ran off when the victim screamed and several witnesses came to her aid.

That night, a roadside surveillance camera captured pictures of a potential suspect in the assault series. The images were made public, prompting the tip that led to Drake's arrest, police said.

On July 20, a woman was attacked from behind and knocked out in the 2900 block of Lincoln Avenue.

About 1 a.m. June 24, a woman was jumped from behind while walking on Lincoln Avenue, near Oregon Street. The attacker tackled her and pummeled her in the face, causing her to lose consciousness.

Defense attorney Dan Greene said Drake has no criminal record and is “scared'' after being arrested.

“He's never been in trouble before, he's never been in a jail cell before,'' Greene said of Drake.

The attorney noted possible identification issues in the case.

Drake is charged with multiple counts of assault with intent to commit a felony, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, sexual penetration by force and a single count of robbery.

He will be back in court Tuesday for a bail review.