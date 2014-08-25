× Agents find $500K of heroin, meth in car

PINE VALLEY, Calif. — A woman trying to smuggle more than a half a million dollars worth of illegal drugs in her car was apprehended by federal agents at a routine East County U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint this weekend, authorities reported Monday.

The 33-year-old Mexican citizen entered the Interstate 8 inspection facility in Pine Valley in a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Border Patrol public affairs.

When the woman ignored a request to roll down her window for routine questioning, agents decided to look through her vehicle. During the search, a service dog alerted them to the presence of contraband.

Inside a non-factory compartment beneath the dashboard were nine bundles of heroin, weighing a combined 13.85 pounds, and 30 packages of methamphetamine with a total weight of 24.91 pounds. The estimated street value of the haul of drugs was $519,000.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration personnel took custody of the woman, whose name was withheld. She was expected to face federal charges of possession of a controlled substance. The Border Patrol seized her car.