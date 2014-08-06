× Man facing vandalism charges gets jail for tagging courthouse

SAN DIEGO – An inveterate tagger who left his distinctive mark inside a San Diego courthouse even as he was facing vandalism charges has been sentenced to six months in jail and three years of probation.

Francisco Canseco, 19, was arrested in June after San Diego County sheriff’s deputies linked him to graffiti left on walls and benches inside the downtown courthouse, according to court documents.

The marks had allegedly been left in April when Canseco was in the courthouse to face multiple charges of vandalism. Deputies used a program that links graffiti with taggers to tie the markings to Canseco.

With credit for time served, Canseco, who lives in the City Heights neighborhood, is set to be released from jail later this month, according to jail records.

Under Tuesday’s sentencing in San Diego County Superior Court, Canseco was also ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution for damage done by dozens of graffiti incidents.

Story by Tony Perry of Los Angeles Times