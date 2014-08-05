× Driver accused of fleeing after slamming into cyclist

VISTA, Calif. — A Fallbrook man was behind bars Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist on an Olivenhain-area road.

Alejandro Alvarez Uriostegui, 36, was allegedly heading south on North Rancho Santa Fe Road at high speed shortly before 8 a.m. Monday when he swerved to avoid a vehicle whose driver had stopped to make a left turn at Calle Santa Catalina, sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Tomaiko said.

Uriostegui’s Nissan pickup truck hit a 57-year-old woman bicycling in a southbound bike lane, after which he steered over a curb and drove off to the south, then east into Rancho Santa Fe, Tomaiko said.

The victim’s husband, who had been riding along with her, was able to follow the vehicle long enough to get the license-plate number, which he reported to deputies.

Medics took the victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of severe injuries, Tomaiko said.

Encinitas traffic-unit Deputy Brenda Sipley contacted Uriostegui at his home about 7 p.m. and took him into custody. He was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.