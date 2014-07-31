Southwest to remove ‘Shamu’ image from planes

The airline and operator of theme parks issued a joint statement that said the three aircraft that depict Shamu will be repainted in Southwest orange and blue.
The airline came under pressure by animal rights organizations to sever its relationship with SeaWorld as part of the fallout over the documentary “Blackfish.”
Southwest said it was shifting its marketing toward its new international routes. SeaWorld, which also operates parks in Orlando and San Antonio, said it was working on luring travelers from Asia and Latin America.
The companies, which declined further comment, said they would continue to work together through Southwest Vacations.
Fred
Unbelievable that a phony movie made by peta type morons could have an impact on business like this. I know a mom of two who used to purchase SeaWorld yearly passes every year for her and her girls and went no less than 10 times a year now won’t go back because of the stupid phony movie. People are so weak minded these days. Then again, she voted for obnama twice so that explains a lot.
