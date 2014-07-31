Southwest to remove ‘Shamu’ image from planes

SAN DIEGO — The Southwest Airlines 737s painted to look like a killer whale will soon be a thing of the past, according to an announcement by SeaWorld and Southwest that the companies are ending a 25-year partnership

The airline and operator of theme parks issued a joint statement that said the three aircraft that depict Shamu will be repainted in Southwest orange and blue.

The airline came under pressure by animal rights organizations to sever its relationship with SeaWorld as part of the fallout over the documentary “Blackfish.”

Southwest said it was shifting its marketing toward its new international routes. SeaWorld, which also operates parks in Orlando and San Antonio, said it was working on luring travelers from Asia and Latin America.

The companies, which declined further comment, said they would continue to work together through Southwest Vacations.