Cop charged in attack on girlfriend’s son

The allegations against patrolman Roman Granados stem from a fight he allegedly had with the teenager during a graduation ceremony at Chula Vista Hills Elementary School, CVPD Capt. Lon Turner said.
Granados was attending the June 5 event with his girlfriend, one of whose children was taking part in the ceremony, the captain said.
During the function, the alleged victim confronted his mother about a prior disagreement, and Granados intervened. A scuffle broke out, at which point the officer allegedly battered the teen. Witnesses described Granados as the sole aggressor, Turner said.
By the time officers arrived at the school to investigate the disturbance, Granados had left. Police contacted and questioned him at his home that evening.
The teen initially declined medical treatment but went to a medical facility hours later for evaluation of complaints of pain, Turner said.
The CVPD Family Protection Unit immediately opened a criminal investigation, at which point Granados was reassigned to desk duty pending the outcome of the case.
Detectives forwarded their findings to the county District Attorney’s Office, which filed the charges Tuesday morning.
A judge recently granted a restraining order to the boy preventing Granados from contacting him, Fox 5 reported last week.
Granados, who has been with the South Bay police agency for 14 years, is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Aug. 25.
9 comments
Ron
Little teenager bastard
Yo_lo
Go suck a dick Ron!
Denise
Its Ron the troll back to see who he can piss off today…get a life Ron.
wes
Kick the cop off the force. We don’t need any hot heads beating up San Diego innocent civilians.
DavidM
OK, so cop goes to an elementary school graduation with his girlfriend, and the girlfriend's 16 year old son shows up and starts arguing with the girlfriend. The cop and the son get into it (and the logical assumption is that he said "knock it off, this isn't the place") and the son gets upset and it all turns physical. One fight, four misdemeanor charges. One ruined fifth grader's last day of elementary school.
Oh, and the son gets some kind of restraining order (what kind is not said because Fox 5 probably doesn't know the difference), but it really doesn't matter cause most judges hand them out like tic tacs at an onion tasting convention anyway.
I sure wish someone with legal experience wrote these stories, or that reporters would ask some intelligent questions rather than just taking a press release and repeating it; there's a whole lot of holes in this, which could have been answered in just a few seconds.
no more rogue
Witnesses report the cop as the sole aggressor. I am sure he will make a good construction worker in his new career.
Name
This will turn out to be a mutual combat incident.
It's a shame that teenagers game the system and disrespect their parents, teachers and elders the the Cops help the teenager game the system.
I'll bet that the filing Assistant District Attorney doesn't have any personal experience with disrespectful and/or aggressive teenagers.
But, the teenagers will prevail and become another unproductive Gamer of the Southbay System.
I hope that the "Trial by his Peers" is filled with a jury fully of middle school and high school teachers.
Hmmm
Do you really think a disgruntled Ex-Wife would do anything but character assassination?
Another flaw in today's legal system.
devilswork
Oh say it ain't so, Police don't act like this, they are our friend and here to protect us?! Give the bullies a badge and gun and now they do anything they want! Molon Labe
Comments are closed.