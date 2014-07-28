× Students escape fire in UCSD housing

SAN DIEGO — A fire at an eight-apartment student housing building on the UC San Diego campus caused about $525,000 in damage and left its residents displaced, fire officials said.

A resident was inside the apartment in the two-story building on Miramar Street near North Mesa when the fire broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday but was able to safely get out before firefighters arrived, San Diego Fire- Rescue Department spokesman Lee Swanson said.

Crews had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes, Swanson said. Its cause was under investigation.

One second-story apartment was gutted by fire, and heat, smoke and water damaged four others, Swanson said. The university’s housing authority was working to assist the building’s residents, who were displaced, he said.

Swanson said the fire caused $450,000 in damage to the building and another $75,000 in damage to its contents.