Getting your Comic-Con costume ready

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Starting on Wednesday, July 23, thousands of people will be dressed up in costumes for Comic-Con. Four cosplayers, Tim, Lauren, Michael, and Erin, tell us what it takes to get these outfits ready. Filed in: Morning News, News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

