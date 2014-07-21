× ‘Bombshell Bandit’ hits San Diego bank

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Monday for help in identifying a woman who has robbed banks in San Diego, the Los Angeles area and Arizona in recent weeks.

The thief, dubbed the “Bombshell Bandit” due to bomb threats she included in demand notes passed to tellers, struck at a Bank of the West in Valencia on June 6; at a Wells Fargo in Lake Havasu, Ariz., on July 8; and at a Comerica Bank on Rosecrans Street in the Midway area of San Diego last Monday, according to the FBI.

Witnesses described her as a roughly 5-foot-3-inch, 130-pound woman in her early to mid-20s. She is believed to have black hair but may have worn an auburn or brown wig during the crimes, sometimes underneath a long multicolored scarf that covered much of her head and neck.

Anyone with information about the cases was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.