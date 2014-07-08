× Rider killed after losing control of motorcycle

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday when he crashed near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The accident at Camino Ruiz and Miralani Drive was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police. No other vehicle was involved in the crash, according to police, and the cause of the crash was under investigation.

Medics found the rider unconscious on the ground. Medics took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD public- affairs Officer Humberto Hernandez said.

The motorcyclist’s name was withheld pending family notification.