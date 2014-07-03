Gearing up for the Tour de France

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Tour de France kicks off on Saturday, July 5. Bob Babbitt, Ironman Triathlete Hall of Famer and co-founder of Competitor Magazine, gives us some insight on the race and what to expect, plus how to take your cycling to a new level. Filed in: Morning News, News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

