Man disguised as woman robs bank

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Police released security camera images Thursday of a man wearing women’s clothing and a wig as he robbed a South Bay bank.

The robber walked into the Chase Bank at 1100 Palm Avenue at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and presented a teller a note demanding cash. The teller gave him an undisclosed amount of money, and he walked out of the bank. Witnesses said they did not see the man display a weapon.

The robber was described as being less than 5 feet 9 inches tall, in his mid-20s or mid-30s, with a thin to medium build. He was wearing a dark, long coat over a light blouse with a long black skirt, white socks and black sneakers. He carried a lime green purse with shoulder strap and wore a shoulder-length blonde/orange wig with bangs and large dark-rimmed sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line a t 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

  • pfieffer

    thats a great discription of him/her's attire…but.did you happen to notice any skin tone or facial features sherlock?

  • L M

    So… all they know is that its a Male?!?! GREAT!! That narrows it down!
    WMA? BMA? AMA? HMA!?!?! Maybe Vehicle Description? Last known direction of travel??

