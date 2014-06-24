High-speed pursuit ends when vehicle flips

SAN DIEGO — A man who refused to yield for a traffic stop led authorities Tuesday on a reckless 25-minute chase from Escondido to Rancho Bernardo and back again before crashing the car he was driving and getting arrested along with a woman.

The pursuit began when the driver caused a near-collision with a deputy’s cruiser at El Norte Parkway and Interstate 15 shortly before 3:30 p.m., sheriff’s Lt. Clayton Lisk said.

The man then entered the freeway and sped off to the south. Deputies chased him as he continued into northern San Diego, exited onto Rancho Bernardo Drive and re-entered I-15, this time heading north.

He continued back into Escondido, where he again exited the interstate. He fled into North County Fair shopping center and crossed through parking lots, then crashed through a fence next to I-15 and got into the northbound lanes one more time.

With a sheriff’s helicopter crew tailing from above and California Highway Patrol officers joining in the chase, the man continued fleeing until he reached State Route 76, where he lost control and crashed the vehicle.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available, was taken into custody along with a woman who had been riding in the car.

No injuries were immediately reported.