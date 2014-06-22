Soccer star Hope Solo arrested

SEATTLE – Soccer star Hope Solo was arrested on domestic violence charges early Saturday after allegedly assaulting both her sister and nephew.

Solo, 32, goalie for the Seattle Reign FC and a former Olympian, was being held without bail in the south King County jail on domestic-violence assault charges, according to a statement from the Kirkland Police Department. Her name is listed as Hope Amelia Stevens.

She is to appear in court on Monday.

Police said Solo allegedly assaulted her sister and a 17-year-old nephew early Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call for a disturbance in which a male reported that a woman would not stop “hitting people” or leave the house, the statement said.

At the home, officers heard a disturbance. Inside, Solo appeared “intoxicated and upset,” police said.

Police said Solo’s nephew and sister had visible injuries. After interviewing witnesses, police determined that Solo was the “primary aggressor and had instigated the assault,” the statement said.

It was unclear who is representing Solo.

Solo, who is married to former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, played on two gold-medal-winning Olympic women’s teams and appeared on TV’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

A world-class goalkeeper, she is no stranger to controversy.

