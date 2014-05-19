Imperial Beach reopens after sewage spill

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – The stretch of the South Bay shoreline with contaminated water originating near the U.S.-Mexico border reopened Monday.

County Department of Environmental Health officials said Sunday they suspected contamination in the water from the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to travel as far north as Imperial Beach because ocean currents were pushing the tainted flows north from Mexico.

Signs warning of the contamination were placed in the area and remained up until field measurements indicated the ocean water was safe for recreational use, according to the Department of Environmental Health.