Imperial Beach reopens after sewage spill

Posted 3:46 PM, May 19, 2014, by , Updated at 08:38AM, May 20, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ibIMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – The stretch of the South Bay shoreline with contaminated water originating near the U.S.-Mexico border reopened Monday.

County Department of Environmental Health officials said Sunday they suspected contamination in the water from the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge to travel as far north as Imperial Beach because ocean currents were pushing the tainted flows north from Mexico.

Signs warning of the contamination were placed in the area and remained up until field measurements indicated the ocean water was safe for recreational use, according to the Department of Environmental Health.

