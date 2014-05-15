Time-lapse video shows growing wildfires

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Workers at Stone Brewing Co. captured time-lapse video of the wildfires as they moved in their direction Thursday, eventually forcing the brewpub to evacuate.

The brewery’s camera was on the southeast corner of Stone Packaging Hall, looking southeast. Plume of smoke on left was the Harmony Grove fire, while the plume on right was the San Marcos hotspot.

The video shows how the winds changed direction and and started blowing smoke towards the brewery.

Thursday afternoon, the brewery was evacuated.

 

 

