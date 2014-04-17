Health care sign-ups hit 8 million

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans who signed up for private health insurance has grown to 8 million, President Barack Obama said Thursday.
Obama addressed the nation Thursday to discuss the latest statistics of the Affordable Care Act.
He said law is “now covering more people at less cost than most would have predicted just a few months ago.”
He continued with a critic of the opponents of the Affordable Care Act.
“They said nobody would sign up; they were wrong about that. They said it would be unaffordable for the country; they were wrong about that,” the President said. “I find it strange that the Republican position on this law is still stuck in the same place that it has always been. They still can’t bring themselves to admit that the Affordable Care Act is working.”
“They were wrong to keep trying to repeal a law that is working when they have no alternative answer for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions who’d be denied coverage again,” Obama said.
His comments marked a strong contrast to the tone he took last November as his administration was trying to smooth over the rocky rollout of the federal website, as well as a broken promise that anyone who liked their insurance would be able to keep it under the new law.
Vulnerable Democrats have since tried to place distance between themselves and the health care law, an outcome Obama somewhat anticipated last fall.
“There is no doubt that our failure to roll out the ACA smoothly has put a burden on Democrats, whether they’re running or not, because they stood up and supported this effort through thick and thin,” the President said at a press briefing.
The President added that he felt “deeply responsible for making it harder for them rather than easier for them.”
But after the administration ended up exceeding its original goal of 7 million sign-ups by the end of March, the President and the White House have not been shy in celebrating a victory.
—- CNN contributed to this report.
11 comments
Guest
I am impressed, 2012 US population was at 313 million and as of 2013 registered Democrats was at 55 million. Supposing that the 8 million who signed up were Democrats that leaves 47 million Democrats who have choose to ignore the law of the land and this President. .
Guest
Really??? Do you have any clue what the law is about in the first place. My bet is that you don't because if you knew you would know that the Health Care Law ONLY impacts those without insurance. Since most Americans have health insurance through work, they are NOT required to sign up and for the matter of fact, they CANT'T even if they wanted to. And how much do you want to bet that there is at least one republican that signed up for Obamacare, but they would deny saying in public for fear of retaliation from their fellow conservatives, trust me, ask around. Anything that has to do with Obama is BAD, but Republicans are GOOD :)…. This is just too funny!
Guest
Really? What about all those who lost their insurance because of Obamacare?
Laura
Forcing people to enter into a business deal with for-profit companies is illegal. Plain and smile the United States Constitution is not being upheld by the Supreme Court and the people are letting it happen. People who cannot afford medical insurance still cannot afford it, and even people who do currently have it are seeing premiums increase and benefits decrease-myself included. You are being force fed data that has been played with to further a policitcal agenda. Perhaps the President and Vice President should get to work instead of pose for selfies and chat with Zach Galafinakis.
Laura
Simple^
Steve
Why does he always call republicans "Them" and "They" he's most bipartisan proponent in the government today
Relax, he'll be gone in a couple years and we can to work rebuilding this country
Guest
If you like your Insurance you can keep your Insurance, Period! LIAR!
guest
My healthcare premiums have skyrocketed in the last five years because of this jackwagon and his ACA. I'm retired, on a fixed income and still have another year and a half before I'm eligible for Medicare. Don't know what's going to happen in the next open enrollment.. Also he says 8 million have enrolled……….Ha! How many were kicked off of their insurance plans? What liar!!!!
fred
Funny how the moron in charge celebrates 8 million sign ups but they can't say how many have actually paid for their insurance! That means 8 million obnama lemmings have filled out the forms but they still won't say how many checked out and paid. I still find it funny that almost 6 million were kicked off their insurance and they now allegedly have 8 million. Now any 4th grader knows that the 6 million went and got new Insurance so that means our insurance have more than doubled to help pay for 2 million that didn't have Insurance before. 2 more year left until this idiot and his criminals are GONE!
Comments are closed.