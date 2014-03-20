American Idol finalist calls L.A. ‘nasty’

LOS ANGELES – “American Idol” Top 10 finalist Caleb Johnson is getting comfortable in Los Angeles, but expressed missing the fresh air of his hometown.

“It’s really dirty in Los Angeles,” Johnson laughed during an interview with Fox5’s Juliette Vara. “It’s really nasty. I was like dang.”

The 22-year-old from North Carolina gives it his all during his live performances on the “Idol” stage. On Wednesday, he sang Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory.”

Harry Connick, Jr. hailed Johnson’s performance as admirable, but followed it by saying it was not his best performance.

Johnson has rocked the stage singing “Working Man” and “Skyfall” and has become loved by millions of fans.

“I’m a big fan of Queen and Led Zepplin,” said Johnson. “I think I’m energetic most of the time if I have sleep and get some sleep.”

When the entertainer is not performing he taps into his quieter side reaching for a magazine or his iPod.

“I like to sit, listen to music and I like to read music magazines,” Johnson added.