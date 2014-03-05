Oops! Long Beach candidate sends out mailer with San Diego skyline

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A campaign mailer that arrived in thousands of Long Beach homes Tuesday had all the trappings of a political blockbuster – the face and endorsement of Gov. Jerry Brown on one side, a quote from a local business owner, and a photo of a glittering waterfront skyline on the other, with the words “Getting things done for Long Beach.”

But there was one problem for Assemblywoman Bonnie Lowenthal, a Long Beach mayoral candidate.

The skyline photo was of San Diego, featuring such landmarks as the distinctive One America Plaza.

Lowenthal said she originally approved a photo of the Long Beach skyline for her campaign brochure and was “shocked” when she received her mail Tuesday.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” she said.

Lowenthal, who has lived in Long Beach for more than 40 years and served on the local school board and city council before moving to the state assembly, is considered one of the front-runners in a crowded field to replace outgoing mayor Bob Foster.

The mailer comes just two days after the governor announced his endorsement of Lowenthal, and a week before voters are expected to receive absentee ballots for the start of early voting.

Read more at latimes.com.