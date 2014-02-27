Man killed by police had mock rifle

SAN DIEGO — Authorities said a man pointed a realistic-looking mock assault rifle at officers during a standoff at a Core-Columbia retail/residential building, prompting one of them to fatally shoot him.

John Edward Chesney, 62, died inside his third-floor rental residence in the 900 block of Broadway about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police. Near where he had been standing just prior to his death, investigators found a black AR-15 replica pellet gun, Lt. Mike Hastings said.

The events that led to the shooting began about an hour earlier, when someone flagged down an officer to report seeing Chesney — identified by neighbors as an Army veteran who had served in the Vietnam War — at a window of his apartment, waving around what looked like a military-style semiautomatic rifle.

“Initial responding officers as well as emergency negotiators tried to communicate with the suspect, to no avail,” Lt. Mike Hastings said.

Officers took up positions around the structure, which also houses a bar and a hamburger restaurant on the ground floor, and closed the east-west boulevard in front of it along with traffic lanes on nearby streets.

During the ensuing stalemate, the suspect “acted despondent and agitated,” Hastings said.

Finally, Chesney allegedly raised the rifle toward police, prompting SDPD Sgt. Kerry Mensior, a 22-year department veteran, to fire about a dozen rounds into the window from below.

A SWAT team then entered the apartment, finding the suspect dead.

It was unclear what might have caused Chesney’s erratic behavior, though people who knew him told police he apparently had been in a suicidal state of mind on the morning of his death.

Phil Landis, president of Veterans Village of San Diego, said he knew Chesney for 18 years and that the war vet worked on-and-off as a volunteer at Veterans Village, but also battled post-traumatic stress and addiction.

“I can’t say enough about the goodness in the man. That said, he had demons that chased him and sometimes the demons took control,” said Landis.

Landis said police negotiators called Veterans Village during the standoff and a staff member went down to talk to Chesney, but arrived too late.

“That’s too bad, because we could have talked him down – we could have brought him out of this. I’m convinced of that,” said Landis.