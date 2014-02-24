Broken heart apparently leads to shooting at complex for seniors

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An attempted murder-suicide has left an 87-year-old man dead and a 63-year-old woman in the hospital.

Carlsbad police said an emergency call led officers to the 3500 block of Harding Street in Carlsbad to an apartment complex for seniors. Upon arrival, officers found two people lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene from apparent self-inflicted gun shot. Medics airlifted the 63-year-old woman to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where she underwent surgery. Her condition is unknown.

Carlsbad police are trying to find a motive for the shootings. The victims were not husband and wife and lived in separate units at the complex.

One neighbor who lives across the street from where the shootings took place, said he heard three gunshots.

One woman, who did not want to be identified but described herself as a neighbor, said the victims were almost inseparable up until a month ago when they stopped talking to one another. She went on to say the man was having a difficult time with the separation.

The names of the victims have not been released.