Woman accused of prison break served her time, lawyer says

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman wanted in Michigan for allegedly escaping from prison 37 years ago admitted Tuesday that she is the person being sought, but her attorney said she should be released from jail, because she already served her term for the underlying 1976 charge.

Judy Lynn Hayman, 60, was arrested at her Balboa Park-area home Feb. 3. Police said the woman admitted that Hayman was her name, but she refused to admit that in court until Tuesday’s hearing.

On Feb. 7, she pleaded not guilty to a criminal complaint charging her with being a fugitive from justice.

Michigan corrections officials said Hayman pleaded guilty in June 1976 to a misdemeanor charge of attempted larceny in a building for trying to steal clothes from a Detroit-area store and was sentenced to serve between 16 months and two years in custody. Ten months later, she walked away from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility.

Hayman’s attorney, Lisa Damiani, said Hayman went back to Michigan in 1982 to resolve the case, and a judge suspended her sentence, essentially sentencing her to time already served.

Hayman legally changed her name to Jamie Lewis in 1983.

In 1996, Hayman was arrested in Nevada. Authorities determined her attempted larceny sentence had been suspended, and she was freed from custody, according to Damiani.

Outside court Tuesday, Damiani said she is trying to provide Michigan authorities with documentation showing that Hayman has done her time.

Until then, Hayman must sit in a San Diego jail cell until her legal team can convince Michigan authorities that she should be free, Damiani said.

“That’s not right,” Damiani said outside court.

If Michigan issues a warrant from the governor seeking Hayman’s extradition, Damiani said she would file a writ of habeas corpus in San Diego Superior Court.

Damiani said she can also contact California Gov. Jerry Brown to help resolve the situation.