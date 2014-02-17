Skydiver hospitalized after suffering medical condition during jump

parachuteSAN DIEGO – Paramedics responded to the Otay Mesa gliderport Monday after reports of a skydiver’s parachute not opening, according to Cal Fire Capt. Kendal Bortisser.

The man suffered a medical condition during the jump around 4 p.m. and was not able to pull his parachute, the skydiving company told Fox5.  A device he was wearing detected a problem and automatically deployed his reserve parachute – ultimately saving his life.

Bortisser said the victim made a hard landing and was unconscious when they arrived.  He was transported to a hospital.

His condition is unknown.