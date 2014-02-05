Suspected Nordstrom thief chased through riverbed

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of stealing clothing from a department store Wednesday led officers on a foot chase through Mission Valley and onto a freeway connector, where he was arrested.

The man ran out of the Nordstrom at Fashion Valley mall with the allegedly stolen merchandise in a black bag about 2:50 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The suspected shoplifter shoved security guards out of the way while fleeing and challenged them to fight before running off to the south toward Hotel Circle, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

As patrol personnel gave chase, the suspect bolted through a riverbed area, over the grounds of a Camino de la Reina vocational school and across Interstate 8, dodging traffic as he traversed the lanes.

The man then scrambled into a canyon and onto a ramp from northbound State Route 163 to eastbound I-8, where officers got him in custody about 3:10 p.m., Mayer said. The suspect’s name was not immediately available.

The stolen garments were recovered, according to police.