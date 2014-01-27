Arson blamed for fire in hospital parking garage

SAN DIEGO – The fire that burned three cars at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital Monday was intentionally set, arson investigators said.

Investigators were looking into the cause, but said preliminary evidence indicated that someone set all three cars, including a Honda sedan, Ford pickup truck and Toyota SUV, on fire, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman Maurice Luque.

The blaze started on the fourth level of the parking structure in the 3000 block of Health Center Drive in the Birdland neighborhood around 9:30 a.m.

A black plume of smoke rose above the parking structure and was visible from state Route 163 and the Interstate 805 freeways.

Crews had the vehicle fires out within 10 minutes, but it took them about a half-hour to extinguish leaking fuel that ignited and re-ignited while flowing down the sloping parking lot toward and around other cars, SDFRD spokesman Maurice Luque said.

The monetary losses were set at $100,000 for the destroyed Ford pickup truck, Honda sedan and Toyota SUV, and $50,000 for the structure.

SDFRD did not release details regarding a possible arson suspect or how the fire was set.