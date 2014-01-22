Street floods when workers cut water main

SAN DIEGO — A broken water main flooded a Kearny Mesa street Wednesday and forced detours in the area.

A private contractor digging in the 4900 block of Murphy Canyon Road as part of a cable-laying project accidentally ruptured the 12-inch-diameter pipeline about 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Water Department.

It took city crews about two hours to halt the resulting overflow, which caused no reported structural flooding, SDWD spokesman Arian Collins said.

The mishap left four nearby office buildings without water service and two blocks of the street closed to through traffic. The outages and lane closures were expected to last until about 1 a.m. Thursday, Collins said.