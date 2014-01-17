Man denies blackmailing ‘revenge porn’ victims

Kevin Christopher Bollaert, 27, — who is out of custody on $50,000 bail — was charged last month by the state Attorney General’s Office.
Judge David Szumowski scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 17.
In December 2012, Bollaert created a website called “ugotposted.com,” which allows people to create anonymous, public posts of private explicit photographs without their subjects’ permission, according to court documents.
Commonly known as revenge porn, such images, generally of nude young women, typically are obtained consensually by the poster during a prior relationship, or are stolen.
Unlike other such online sites, on which those depicted in the photos are anonymous, ugotposted.com required that a poster include the subject’s full name, location, age and social-networking profile link, according to the attorney general.
Under California law, it is illegal to willfully obtain someone’s personal identifying information — including name, age and address — for any unlawful purpose, including with the intent to “annoy” or harass.
Between Dec. 2, 2012, and Sept. 17 of last year, Bollaert and unnamed co- conspirators posted 10,170 explicit photos without the subjects’ consent, according to the attorney general’s office.
Bollaert also allegedly created a second online site, “changemyreputation.com,” which he used when people contacted ugotposted.com to request that content be removed from the site.
Bollaert allegedly extorted victims by replying with a changemyreputation.com email address and offering to remove the content for a fee ranging from $300 to $350.
4 comments
esco
Picking at the carcasses of past relationships, what a vulture.
dailydebacle
After he's convicted and jailed, his cellmate can whisper in his ear…."U Got Posted"!
David
excellent article and yes, he actually posted these pictures. He actually stole them too. This is the underground portion of this story that is not being said, probrably because it is easier to prove the rest. Yes, he did it for money. It was basically a bully site, run by bullies and now the bullies are being posted themselves. Who ran this site with him? We would all love to see those names posted as well please.
Carry
He is pretty much a sexual offender and should be prosecuted as such and be made to register where every he lives as one. I hope they will not just unleash him free on the internet without some limitation to access so he doesn't do this all over again! I hope that someone will be monitoring him and his co-horts. What makes saying I'm sorry any guarantee that he is sorry and won't stalk and harass women again? The thousands of women who he stalked and ruined their lives need to know this so they can live their lives in peace! Lets name the ones who worked with him. For public safety, I think this is important!
