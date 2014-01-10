Motorcyclist killed in fiery I-8 crash was in military

The motorcyclist, a man whose name and branch of military service were withheld, was pronounced dead at 4:28 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-8 at Mission Center Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Less than a half-hour earlier, he crashed his eastbound two-wheeler into a car and both vehicles became engulfed in flames, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Passers-by stopped and performed CPR on the downed rider before the arrival of paramedics. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, according to the ME’s Office, which reported that the man lived in San Diego County.
No other injuries were reported.
Witnesses told officers that the motorcyclist was weaving across the road, possibly trying to merge onto nearby I-805, at speeds of up to about 100 mph just prior to the collision.
The crash left the entire eastbound side of the freeway blocked in the area for a time, snarling rush-hour traffic.
steve
Okay. A drunk Marine at 4:30 pm traveling 100 miles an hour in rush hour traffic.
Very sad to see.
Bail San Diego
DPK
I see this everyday, an idiot on a motorcycle one hand on the throttle the other hand on his lap speeding between cars thinking he's cool…..I'm surprised this doesn't happen 3 times a day…
Fred
So true…
Drive the 94 in the morning and you see it on a daily basis.
RIP!
ron
It was a sailor off the USS America. Sad stuff, speed and inattention kill. Rest in peace.
Lou
It shouldn't be a surprise that vehicles are traveling at very unsafe speeds all day long (Rain or Shine). The average speed on the major freeways is above the speed limit. Who's really controlling the speeds out there?
It's no wonder why these military cyclists are getting away with these crazy speeds.
If you want to see it for yourself try traveling from East County to Logan Heights on the 94 between M-F 8am and 9am. One morning I saw a total of 3 during a 15 minute drive.
I respect and thank our military but they aren't protecting me if they are being reckless around me and my family.
