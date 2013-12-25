Earthquake shakes rural East County

quake-readingSAN DIEGO — A moderate earthquake centered near Campo, just south of the U.S.-Mexico border was felt all around San Diego County Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

The 4.2 magnitude quake hit at 4:18 p.m. and USGS estimates the epicenter of the quake was 40 miles southeast of  Alpine, 17 miles southeast of Campo, 23 miles east-southeast of Tecate, Mexico and 42 miles north-northeast of Ensenada, Mexico.

People from Lakeside, Ramona and El Cajon called Fox5 to report feeling it.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

