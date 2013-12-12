Loud explosions likely during Marine bombing practice

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — North County residents may hear the sound of loud explosions Thursday, but it’s nothing to be concerned about.

Marine Corps pilots will be practice bombing at Camp Pendleton from about 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., base officials said.

The bombing will take place at the Zulu impact are near the center of the base, but the explosions may be heard as far as 50 miles away.