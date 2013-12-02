Man sentenced for molesting girlfriend’s daughter

VISTA, Calif. — A man who molested his girlfriend’s daughter over a five-year period, beginning when she was 4 years old, was sentenced Monday to 116 years to life in state prison.
Daniel Roger Hood, 43, was convicted in June of 18 counts of sex with a child and committing lewd acts on a child.
Hood committed the acts between 2009 and 2011 while he shared a home with the girl and her mother in Temecula and later, in Oceanside.
The child’s biological father, a Marine, was away on two tours of duty in Iraq and one in Afghanistan, prosecutors said.
“The defendant robbed his young victim of her childhood,” said San Diego County District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis.
“Today’s life sentence will hopefully bring a measure of closure to the victim and her family.”
The acts came to light after Hood left his cell phone at his cousin’s home in Norco.
The cousin discovered video footage on the phone that showed Hood sexually assaulting the girl and called police, Deputy District Attorney Kevin Watanabe said.
During a subsequent interview, the girl, now 11, confirmed she had been abused by Hood, leading to his arrest in March 2012, according to prosecutors.
The girl testified that she was molested by Hood while her mother was at work.
Monday, Vista Judge Blaine Bowman denied Hood’s motion for a new trial — claiming ineffective assistance of counsel and other issues — before handing down the sentence.
