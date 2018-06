LAKESIDE, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday in a fire at a mobile home near Lakeside, authorities said.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire, which was reported at 11:17 a.m. at 9041 El Dorado Parkway, or on the severity of the injuries.

The blaze caused heavy damage to the Johnstown area mobile home, according to a Heartland Fire & Rescue dispatcher and Lakeside Fire Protection District officials.

The two injured residents were taken to a hospital, authorities said.