Mayoral candidates agree to six debates

SAN DIEGO – Councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer, who are vying to be San Diego’s next mayor, will hold six debates before their runoff election next year, their campaigns announced Monday.

The two won the lion’s share of votes in last Tuesday’s special election.

City officials are planning on holding the runoff election in February — likely Feb. 11.

The debates are to be held between Jan. 1 and the Election Day.

The campaigns asked prospective debate hosts to contact them by Dec. 13.

They also want the forums to be broadcast on major media outlets, and asked that questions focus on the following areas:

— open government and transparency;

— the U.S.-Mexico border region;

— city finances and budget;

— environment and sustainability;

— neighborhoods and community planning;

— economy and jobs; and

— a vision for San Diego.

“Kevin and I differ on a number of issues, but we can agree that voters deserve to hear about our records and our vision to lead San Diego,” said Alvarez.

“Committing to these debates focused on major issues affecting our city will give voters a clear sense of where we stand.” Faulconer said he looked forward to a robust discussion of the issues with his colleague.

“San Diegans expect transparency and openness from their next mayor, and I’m confident that these debates will provide a forum to help residents decide who is the best choice to lead our great city,” Faulconer said.

The candidates said they would also try to meet as many San Diegans as possible at community meetings, town councils and in neighborhood campaign walks.

Faulconer won the most votes in the first go-round, 42.7 percent.

Alvarez gained 26.5 percent to nose out ex-Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher by more than 2 percentage points, or around 5,000 votes.