Free recycling event at stadium set for Saturday

Posted 2:25 PM, November 15, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Qualcomm StadiumSAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is scheduled to host a major recycling event Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium, in which residents can drop off large, bulky items.

Furniture, mattresses and appliances will be accepted, along with electronics, metals, yard waste, fluorescent light bulbs and household batteries.

Tires, construction and demolition debris, flammables and hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Interim Mayor Todd Gloria said many of the items will be recycled in order to limit the trash that goes into the Miramar Landfill, which city officials believe will be at capacity in eight or nine years.

“None of us likes to see an old mattress in an alleyway, or other types of debris in our neighborhoods,” said Gloria, who described himself as a “neat freak.”

It is free to drop items off, but the event is open only to city of San Diego residents. Identification will be required.

Gloria encouraged people to check with their elderly or disabled neighbors to see if they need to get rid of anything and help them out. People can also donate items in “reasonable working condition” to charities like Goodwill, Father Joe’s Villages and the Salvation Army.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the southeast portion of the stadium parking lot.

