Free recycling event at stadium set for Saturday

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego is scheduled to host a major recycling event Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium, in which residents can drop off large, bulky items.
Furniture, mattresses and appliances will be accepted, along with electronics, metals, yard waste, fluorescent light bulbs and household batteries.
Tires, construction and demolition debris, flammables and hazardous waste will not be accepted.
Interim Mayor Todd Gloria said many of the items will be recycled in order to limit the trash that goes into the Miramar Landfill, which city officials believe will be at capacity in eight or nine years.
“None of us likes to see an old mattress in an alleyway, or other types of debris in our neighborhoods,” said Gloria, who described himself as a “neat freak.”
It is free to drop items off, but the event is open only to city of San Diego residents. Identification will be required.
Gloria encouraged people to check with their elderly or disabled neighbors to see if they need to get rid of anything and help them out. People can also donate items in “reasonable working condition” to charities like Goodwill, Father Joe’s Villages and the Salvation Army.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the southeast portion of the stadium parking lot.
8 comments
Construction
If you are in construction you recognize that you will find a large amount of recourses that are complete rubbish, thankfully your blog is just not one of those sites, i enjoy your content a lot, continue the good job
Your Internet Marketing Education The BiggYesZoom Blog
I all the time used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of net therefore
from now I am using net for articles or reviews,
thanks to web.
Dominga
Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be
aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they
plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined
out the whole thing without having side-effects ,
people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
info on web designing careers
Great site you have got here.. It’s hard to find quality writing like yours these days.
I honestly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
Porfirio
Incredible story there. What happened after?
Good luck!
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
click here
exterminator costs to critter zombie proof house
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff prior too and you are simply extremely wonderful.
I actyally like what yyou have received right here, really like what you are saying and
the way during which you assert it. You are making it enjoyable andd you still care for to stay
it smart. I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is actually a
terrific site.
Http://Esaturs.Eu
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I am quite certain I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
benitshattuck.buzznet.com
Here are some tips on how to reach out to your designated target
zone giving you peace of mind check that the mailinng house premises in order to send mails.
1 Although direct mails marketing database administrator salary are one such kind where all you have
to spend a lot of customers for you. If you are investing on the sedvices that are being taught and used
today just marketing database administrator salary do NOT work.
Comments are closed.