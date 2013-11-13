Construction crew causes gas leak near school

SAN DIEGO – A gas pipeline ruptured near an El Cerrito-area school Wednesday afternoon while a construction crew was digging, authorities said.

The crew accidentally caused the natural gas leak after striking an 8-inch gas pipeline around 1:45 p.m. near Crawford High School at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Sharon Place, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said.

There were no reports of injuries or evacuations due to the mishap, although students were moved to the far east side of the school.

“It was an early out day, so there were about 60 students on campus. All were okay and released to parents,” according to San Diego Unified School District spokesman Jack Brandais.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews responded to the area and turned off the gas.