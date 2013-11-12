$280K lottery ticket sold in San Marcos

SACRAMENTO — An Escondido man turned a $5 investment into more than a quarter of a million dollars when one of the five Fantasy 5 tickets he bought matched all five winning numbers.

Neurb Pek learned he had a winning ticket on Sunday, but he had to wait until Tuesday to cash it in because the California Lottery offices were closed Monday for Veterans Day.

“I was nervous, but mostly happy,” Pek said. “I’ve never had this much money!”

The winning ticket was sold at G Market and Liquor on S. Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos.