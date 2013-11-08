Victims get chance to recover stolen goods

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Recovered stolen goods will be displayed in Valley Center on Saturday in an effort to return them to their rightful owners, authorities announced Friday.

The items will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the sheriff’s station at 28201 N. Lake Wohlford Road, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Kelly Martinez.

Authorities recovered the items during an investigation into a theft ring involving victims from Ramona, Poway, San Marcos, Escondido, Fallbrook, Vista, Encinitas and Orange County, Martinez said.

To view and ultimately claim an item, victims must bring a copy of a theft report that was filed with a law enforcement agency before Oct. 30 or other proof of ownership. Martinez said other proof would include insurance documents, a personal photo of the item or serial number.