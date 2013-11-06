Suspect in baby abduction may be in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of abducted his 1-month-old son from Sunnyvale — prompting a statewide Amber Alert — was believed to have been in San Diego overnight, authorities said.

The suspect’s cell phone was “pinged” on Interstate 805 between Balboa Avenue and state Route 163 at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Catano. Guler’s vehicle was reportedly spotted early Wednesday in the Hillcrest neighborhood and later in National City, Catano told the Los Angeles Times.

Mesut Guler, 22, allegedly took infant Henry Guler-Romero from Sunnyvale around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect was described as Turkish, 6 feet tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he may be driving a tan 2004 G-M-C Envoy with a large American eagle on the rear window and a license plate of 6HIL892.

Motorists who see the vehicle were asked to call 911 immediately.