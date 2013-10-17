Tattooed couple ties up man, robs his home

sheriffcarSPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Two thieves jumped an East County man at his home Thursday and tied him up before looting the residence and fleeing, leaving the victim tied up.

The bandits, a man and woman, approached the resident outside his home in the 9000 block of Crest Drive in Spring Valley about midday and asked to use his telephone, sheriff’s Lt. Clayton Lisk said.

They then forced the man, who is in his 60s, into his residence and used ropes to bind him.

After the pair fled with an unknown amount of stolen property, the victim was able to free himself and make a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m., the lieutenant said.

There were no immediate descriptions of the robbers, except that both were tattooed, according to Lisk.

  • Marcus

    So why is the fact that they have tattoos making the headline?? Should all couples with tattoos be considered suspects? That’s a pretty bad stereotype you’re broadcasting there!!

  • J

    I agree. I am tattooed, yet very educated, a mother, have a good job and more…am I a bad person? Most of the population have tattoo’s…is most of society criminal? I must discredit the people behind this article as they are ignorant and bias. The tattoos are identifiers to catch them, should not be to criminalize those with tattoos.

