Tattooed couple ties up man, robs his home

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Two thieves jumped an East County man at his home Thursday and tied him up before looting the residence and fleeing, leaving the victim tied up.

The bandits, a man and woman, approached the resident outside his home in the 9000 block of Crest Drive in Spring Valley about midday and asked to use his telephone, sheriff’s Lt. Clayton Lisk said.

They then forced the man, who is in his 60s, into his residence and used ropes to bind him.

After the pair fled with an unknown amount of stolen property, the victim was able to free himself and make a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m., the lieutenant said.

There were no immediate descriptions of the robbers, except that both were tattooed, according to Lisk.