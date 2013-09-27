Driver rescued after crash into ravine

SAN DIEGO — A young woman was injured Friday morning when her car tumbled down a 200-foot ravine in University City, authorities said.

The crash in the 7800 block of Genesee Avenue, just north of state Route 52, was reported at 5:42 a.m., police said.

The 19-year-old driver made an abrupt lane change to avoid slower traffic and apparently lost control, police said. The car ended up in dense brush at the bottom of the ravine.

“The access to the patient, it was pretty involved, using chainsaws, cutting brush away,” said San Diego fire Capt. Jamie Nichols. “Due to the patient’s injuries, we want to make sure we are taking all the precautions possible. We created a rope system from up top to down below to haul her up safely so we’re maintaining optimum patient care.”

About half a dozen firefighters carried the woman in a rescue basket up the ravine to a waiting ambulance.

She was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital, the dispatcher said. The extent of her injuries was not immediately clear.