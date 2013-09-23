Steve Jobs’ childhood home set to become protected historical site

(CNN) — The home where a young Steve Jobs built the first Apple computer may soon become a protected historical site.

The seven-member Los Altos Historical Commission has scheduled a “historic property evaluation” for the single-story, ranch-style home on Monday.

If the designation is ultimately approved, then the house on 2066 Crist Drive in Los Altos, California, will have to be preserved.

Jobs moved to the house with his foster parents as a 7th grader, and lived there through high school.

In the attached garage, he and Steve Wozniak — whom he met in high school — toiled to assemble the first 50 Apple 1 computers.

The pair sold them to Paul Terrell’s Byte Shop in Mountain View for $500 each.

Nine months later, in 1977, Apple Computer Co. was formally established and moved its operations to nearby Cupertino.

One of the original computers later sold at an aution for $231,000.

Jobs went on to become a visionary who changed the face of computing.

“Steve Jobs is considered a genius who blended technology and creativity to invent and market a product which dramatically changed six industries — personal computers, animated movies, music, phones, tablet computing and digital publishing,” according to the property evaluation.

“His influence is expected to be felt by multiple generations forthcoming.”