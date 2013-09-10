Navy ready if ordered to strike Syria, admiral says

CORONADO, Calif. — The question from the young sailor to the admiral was politely phrased but direct in its inquiry: If America strikes at Syria, will sailors end up being deployed inland to that country, as thousands were to Iraq and Afghanistan?

Adm. Jonathan Greenert, Naval Academy graduate, former submarine commander and now chief of naval operations, was ready with an unequivocal answer.

“The president has been pretty clear,” Greenert, 60, told the 1,800 sailors assembled in the theater at Naval Air Station North Island. “There will be no boots on the ground.”

And with that, Tuesday morning’s question-and-answer session returned to matters of budgetary restraints, safety measures, salaries and benefits, maintenance issues, and rumors that the duration of sea deployments may be lengthened (not true, Greenert said).

When Syria was mentioned, Greenert was calm, showing none of the impatience and edginess that has gripped much of the public and press as President Obama has sought congressional approval to “degrade” the Syrian regime’s future use of chemical weapons.

“We’re in place, we’re ready to go,” Greenert said, “because that’s what we do.”

