Death investigation underway on Navy security boat

SAN DIEGO — A sailor died Tuesday afternoon in an apparent shooting aboard a Navy patrol boat moored in San Diego Bay, just north of the floating Midway Museum, authorities reported.

The fatality near the foot of Broadway was reported shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

His name was withheld pending family notification.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service took charge of the investigation, Navy spokesman Brian O’Rourke said.

The death did not appear to have been a homicide, and authorities were not looking for any suspects as of early evening, O’Rourke said.