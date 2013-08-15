Man found dead on Oceanside street identified

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Detectives released the identity Thursday of the 21-year-old man who was found dead on an Oceanside street earlier in the week.

Louiegie Bermas was with an un-named person when two suspects confronted them at Arthur Avenue and East Parker Street Wednesday around 5:40 a.m., Oceanside Homicide Detectives said.

Bermas suffered fatal injuries while the un-named victim sustained non-life threatening injuries in the attack, police said.  No other details of the attack were released.

Detectives had not determined if the incident was gang-related.

Anyone with information about the incident Detective Marilyn Johnson at 760-435-4732.

